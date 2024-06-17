BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putorana Plateau (Arctic Circle) is a realm of Peakless Mountains - 25,000 Lakes and Highest Waterfalls in Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
11 months ago

The Putorana Plateau is a unique monolithic mountain range that houses numerous rivers, lakes, and waterfalls, with a total area comparable to that of the UK! This beauty is located in the Krasnoyarsk Krai. Most often, tourists come here from Norilsk or Krasnoyarsk.

☝️ The Putorana Plateau is a realm of peakless mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and a land of 25 thousand lakes. Here, the waterfalls are the highest in Russia, the views are amazing, the nature is magnificent, and the wildlife is diverse despite its challenging geographical location.

🏞 Plateau is located within the Arctic Circle and is the exact geographical center of Russia. Lakes account for 10% of the plateau's surface area, with lengths reaching up to 150 km and depths of 420 m. Altogether, Putorana is Russia's second-largest freshwater reservoir, surpassed only by Lake Baikal.

(https://t.me/dpr_mfa/4993).

