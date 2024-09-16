Your Body Is AMAZING 💪 : Discover 🕵️ the Incredible Secrets 🤫 You Never Knew

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





💬 Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/44FeoDE





💪 Need Help with Your Health? Get expert guidance here: https://bit.ly/3xW52re





🙌 Join Our Free Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/44JyvR9





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf





🍄 Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3KlKGdT





———





🎙️ Today on Naturally Inspired Radio 🎙️

Join us for a jam-packed episode as we dive deep into the most pressing topics of the day! We'll talk about:





* The fiery Trump vs Kamala debate and how fake news is shaping perceptions.

* Why people want to get healthier and how to stay on the offense by staying in prevention and treating the whole body—no more compartmentalizing!

* Uncovering shocking news: the FDA investigates tampons due to metals and arsenic.

* The importance of metabolic health, the benefits of prebiotics, and how we’ve been conditioned to believe we can’t do certain things.

* Highlights from Weinstein’s discussion on Rogan, insights into technocracy, and how to stop feeding the demon of negative influences.

* Plus, we’ll give you a health line for Medicare help and much more.





Tune in to stay informed, stay healthy, and take control of your well-being! 💪 #StayInPrevention #WholeBodyHealth #NaturallyInspired





———-





🎙️ Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live! 🎙️ Join us Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, syndicated nationwide on America’s Freedom Network, and featured globally on Decentralized Media! 🌍

🔊 Listen Live: https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





———





💬 Got Questions, Comments, or Suggestions? Need more info or want to order products/services? Text or call The Naturally Inspired Team anytime at 970-475-4083.





———





👍 Like ❤️ Love 🫶 Share 🤝 Subscribe 🔁 Repost Everywhere!

🔥 Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom — Leave a comment, send us a message, donate to our movement, support our shows, and follow us on all audio, video & social platforms here: ❤️ https://bit.ly/44FeoDE ❤️





———





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

Naturally Inspired Radio, Health Freedom, TrumpVsKamala, Fake News, Whole Body Health, Stay In Prevention, No Compartmentalizing, FDA Investigation, Metabolic Health, Prebiotics, Weinstein On Rogan, Technocracy, Mindset Shift, Stop Feeding The Demon, Medicare Help, Holistic Health Health And Wellness, Health News, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Podcast,





#NaturallyInspiredRadio #HealthFreedom #TrumpVsKamala #FakeNews #WholeBodyHealth #StayInPrevention #NoCompartmentalizing #FDAInvestigation #MetabolicHealth #Prebiotics #WeinsteinOnRogan #Technocracy #MindsetShift #StopFeedingTheDemon #MedicareHelp #HolisticHealth #healthandwellness #HealthNews #TammyCuthbertGarcia #Podcast





———





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. 🚨





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. 🚨





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC. 🚨





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC. 🚨