https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQaRAVkAwMI
6/8/2022 Miles Guo: The Himalaya Coin is fully involved in the establishment of the new quantum computing standards, and both the Himalaya Coin and Tang Ping (Lying-flat) Coin will use quantum computing technologies. The Himalaya Exchange will launch several kinds of stablecoins such as the Himalaya Euro, the brand-new Himalaya Pay, and the new exchange accepting all kinds of digital currencies. The citizens of the New Federal State of China have arrived at the start line of the digital currency in advance. The Himalaya Dollar is the only real stablecoin, and the Himalaya Coin is the best volatile digital coin.