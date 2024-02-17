How much more of this is the world willing to watch?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
How is this any better than what happened in Poland & Germany during WW2, where we're constantly reminded about what the Germans did to a certain group of people?
If Karma is real, I want a front seat to watch when it happens!
Video Sourced From:
'The Prisoner' (on Brighteon)
Background Theme Music:
'Without God' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'The Prisoner' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sat21:36