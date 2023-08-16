Exposing Maui

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"I appreciate Geoff Cygnus for giving us the best coverage of Maui! You should all follow him on X @CygnusGeoff so you get all the updates, facts, and truth about Maui. He is about the only person that is brave enough to expose all that’s been going on there. Please pray for him to be safe, he is worried for his life and knows what he is up against" 🙏🏻
Donate directly to families
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lExatubPl6zvsDcy4qUd3Sv1PvvKrzMhUyOzaKuId0o/htmlview?usp=drivesdk&fbclid=PAAaYXoUiyZ7SyC9DAWJg-CB6l27dhiSSMNasGpKVxy6j6vJVdyhWY5vevzyo