I Ask Scott Schara - Why Do the People in Charge Continue to Distract Us? Follow the Money… - 20230321
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Live With Your Brain Turned On
4 views • 03/21/2023

I Ask Scott Schara - Why Do the People in Charge Continue to Distract Us? Follow the Money… - 20230321


Link to show notes on the Live With Your Brain Turned On subsstack page

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/posted-the-live-with-your-brain-turned-365

Topics

My topics today are an interview with Scott Schara, who is returning to talk with me about how to spot deception and protect yourself from being deceived by the false choices we are given in nearly every aspect of life from medical care to politics to news to food to finances and beyond. If you want to know the easiest way to tell what you are told is false it can be a simple as this … follow the money. WHO is paying the people that are attempting to deceive you? That is a pun - WHO — the WHO — The World Health Organization. Too bad it is not funny.

In the second part of the show I will take you on a journey through a Pfizer web page the gives a glowing review of the mRNA injections and how they are going to turn the world into a utopia. I will attempt to point out the lies and deception throughout the article. This is a systemic cancer of legal drug cartels. Learn how you can spot the lies for yourself. But first …

Scott Schara

﻿﻿If you remember from a prior show, Scott’s daughter, Grace, was murdered in a hospital in Wisconsin using hospital protocols and an illegal medical directive that was refused by the family known as a DNR - Do Not Resuscitate. The staff gave Grace a known lethal cocktail of drugs that would have killed anybody. Scott has the full medical records that show this was no accident and is seeking justice. Not retribution — but justice to prevent the corrupted drug and medical establishment from doing this to others and turn to focus of medicine back to God and the preservation of life and health.

Links to Scott Schara website, substack and podcast:
Web Site

https://ouramazinggrace.net/home 

Substack
Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

.

Deprogramming With Graces Dad Show

https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162







Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design
