Will Face Lethal force...': Putin Flays Macron Over 'No Limits To Support For Ukraine

The fear of an all-out war between Russia and NATO has been getting deeper and deeper. The latest reason behind it is the constant push by French President Emmanuel Macron. In a fresh statement, Macron has declared that support for Ukraine has "no limits." The statements were made during a three-hour discussion with leaders in Paris.