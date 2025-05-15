Another group of Ukrainian troops who continued to defend Kiev on the southern Donetsk front, chose to live and surrender to Russian troops, after being surrounded by a fierce Russian attack on their shelters. Russian military correspondent from the field reported on May 14, 2025, at least 10 soldiers of the 23rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, voluntarily came out of their trenches in one of the forest belts on the Otradnoye front, laying down their arms to the assault detachment of the Vostok Group of Forces. The soldiers reported that Russian long-range attack operators delivered a pinpoint strike on the shelters of the brigade, carrying out the task of destroying the enemy from the air. Not a single enemy infantryman will be left without "attention" unless they survive, then they will understand what decision to make, surrender! While the main command elements of the brigade, are completely disabled!

In South Donetsk, the latest developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine until the morning of May 14, Russian soldiers of the Vostok Group of Forces have set foot in part of Bogatyr settlement. Ukrainian troops in their positions, taken by surprise by a heavy shelling with powerful explosions on their trenches, pressed the Ukrainian troops trying to defend themselves. Kiev troops were caught by surprise and abandoned by their command. Thus, Vostok assault units captured the stronghold and captured several other important positions near settlement areas. Abandoned NATO weapons were also captured, the soldiers reported. Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks have inflicted heavy losses on Ukrainians, continuing to destroy their hidden shelters, including ammunition depots, and transport infrastructure on this section of the front. The 36th Army of the Vostok Group of Forces, deploying the famous Grad MLRS, attacked Ukrainian positions near Fedorovka and Komar. As shown in the footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on May 13, the fiery volleys of the Grads burned down Ukrainian temporary emplacements, and the positions of Kiev defenders in their trenches. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, day by day, are having a harder time on this section of the front, they have lost up to 175 people on May 14 alone, the Defense Ministry reported.

