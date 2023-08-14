AG Garland's Failure Makes Impeachment Inevitable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
George Washington University Constitutional Law Professor Jonathan Turley shreds Merrick Garland's decision to appointed discredited Justice Department employee David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, writing recently that this means the only way to move ahead with an investigation is through the impeachment process. What's next? Also today: Biden has sent Ukraine the equivalent of $900 for EACH household in the United States!
