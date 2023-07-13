Spanish minister flies on a private jet & takes a bicycle 100 meters before the climate conference 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Spanish minister flies on a private jet to attend a climate
conference. She then drives on a motorcade, and a 100 meters before the
venue she gets off and takes a bicycle, as her two security cars follow
her 🤡
#ClimateHypocrisy
Mirrored - Sudden Death