Video allegedly showing an Israeli pilot after ejecting - he was captured

Earlier today: Iranian channels are publishing a video allegedly showing an Israeli pilot after ejecting.

They also report that a second jet has been shot down.

ℹ️None of these claims have been verified or confirmed as of now.

Iranian sources report that an Israeli jet has been shot down, and the military is currently searching for the ejected pilot.

There is no official confirmation of this at this time.

Iran’s Supreme Leader: Armed Forces Will Cripple the Zionist Regime

In a televised address tonight, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said:

“The armed forces will act decisively and will cripple the vile Zionist regime.

That regime will not escape unpunished for this crime.

The Iranian nation can be assured—there will be no leniency.”

In a conversation with Netanyahu, Putin emphasized that Russia condemns Israel’s actions, which violate the UN Charter and international law, the Kremlin reports.