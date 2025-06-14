BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video allegedly showing an Israeli pilot after ejecting - he was captured
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
369 views • 3 months ago

Earlier today: Iranian channels are publishing a video allegedly showing an Israeli pilot after ejecting.

They also report that a second jet has been shot down.

ℹ️None of these claims have been verified or confirmed as of now.

Iranian sources report that an Israeli jet has been shot down, and the military is currently searching for the ejected pilot.

Cynthia... read later they found him.

There is no official confirmation of this at this time.

Adding: 

Iran’s Supreme Leader: Armed Forces Will Cripple the Zionist Regime

In a televised address tonight, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said:

“The armed forces will act decisively and will cripple the vile Zionist regime.

That regime will not escape unpunished for this crime.

The Iranian nation can be assured—there will be no leniency.”

Adding:

In a conversation with Netanyahu, Putin emphasized that Russia condemns Israel’s actions, which violate the UN Charter and international law, the Kremlin reports.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy