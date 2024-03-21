BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rightly Dividing the Order of the Books of the King James Bible
High Hopes
High Hopes
17 views • 03/21/2024

Robert Breaker


Mar 21, 2024


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the order of the books of the King James Bible, and how they are in a Pre-millenial order! This can't be an accident. It must be GOD who did that!

NOTE: At about 21:35 I said: "Philemon" when I meant to say "Onesimus." The slave that Paul won to Jesus was named "Onesimus" and his master was "Philemon" (the name of the book in the Bible).


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlIWEvN1LOI&t=194s

prophecyking james bibleend timesrightly dividingrobert breakerpremillenialorder of the books
