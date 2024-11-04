© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yuval Noah Harari | "A Letter from St. Paul to His Discipline Timothy, Which Most Scholars Agree Was Forged In His Name. In Which Paul Says Women Should Not Take Any Leadership Positions In the Church." - 10/30/2024
October 30th 2024 | Yuval Noah Harari was interviewed on The Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard - Watch the FULL LENGTH Interview HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gPAtH3Itcs
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? Learn More At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari
