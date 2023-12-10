© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ханука. Протокол школы Лиланда Джонса от 3 декабря 2023 г.
Скачать ДОКУМЕНТ с переводом https://t.me/luchneba/9167?single
pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/PyRf/5isMAPcWq
doc https://cloud.mail.ru/public/2Ewb/AcHPxEMRN
odt https://cloud.mail.ru/public/Ajy5/59rHkZMKq
Скачать ВИДЕО
в разрешении HD https://t.me/luchneba/9188
в разрешении 480x320 https://t.me/luchneba/9192
Обсуждение к этим видео и документам в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba (группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh)
Cайт с бесплатными материалами Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы Лиланда
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4 https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Мои ресурсы
Канал в Телеграме https://t.me/luchneba
Группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2_7t6pVzXlwdozIQ46Hhqg
https://www.youtube.com/@julialitvinova5278
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch
https://rutube.ru/channel/28576428/
https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video