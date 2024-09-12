© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #395
1. 15:07 A) Harley Davidson backs down on Woke DEI and ESG
B) Jack Daniels also has woke collapse
2. 43:40 A) Matt Walsh undercover at the DNC exposes insanity and gets dragged out by police. Trolls DNC with fake Project 2025 website.
B) Triggers Leftists in Documentary “Am I Racist?”
3. 1:01:46 James O’Keefe confronts Act Blue over suspicious fundraising at DNC
4. 1:15:16 Robert F Kennedy drops out of Presidential Race and endorses Trump
5. 1:37:22 The Acolyte gets cancelled Lesly Hedlund fired from Lucasfilm
6. 1:54:06 Tamara Lich Trial Finally ends! The flimsy case now goes to the Jury
7. 2:01:05 Canadian government starting to make threats to its citizens over Tweets
