💥Pakistan: Moment at least 24 people lost their lives & over 40 injured in a bomb explosion at a railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan

💥 At least 24 people lost their lives and over 40 others were injured in a bomb explosion at a railway station in Quetta, in southwestern Pakistan. The separatist group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Conoco and Al-Omar oil fields are under fire in Syria. These are the two bases the US uses to steal the natural resources of Syria, so they have always been primary targets for the resistance.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Conoco was hit directly, and US jets have scrambled in response.