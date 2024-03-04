BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hamas Combat Footage Shows How They Fight Israeli Troops
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
222 views • 03/04/2024

Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades regularly post videos of their forces in combat. But what do these videos reveal about the tactics they use against the Israeli military?

1. They rely heavily on ‘hit and run’ strikes.

2. They put significant resources into filming attacks.

3. Few attacks seem to result in vehicles being completely destroyed.

4. They frequently use makeshift devices such as homemade explosives.

5. Hamas are still capable of mounting armed resistance against Israeli forces.

Almost five months since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, it’s unclear how much closer Israel is to its goal of ‘destroying Hamas’. It’s also uncertain what will be left of Gaza even if the Israeli military is eventually successful.

Mirrored - On Demand News

Keywords
gazahamasidf
