Financial Coach Johnny McWilliams Shares the Keys to Biblically-Based Financial Prosperity
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
41 views • 02/27/2023

At the age of 29, Johnny McWilliams had a whopping $146,000 worth of debt hanging over his head. Overwhelmed, he joined the Navy, and then he went to school, where he accrued another six figures’ worth of debt yet again. Johnny cried out to God, and the Lord answered! Johnny discovered there were more than 2,300 verses in the Bible covering the topic of money, and the knowledge he gained about how to manage his finances changed the course of his life. Today, he’s the Financial Coach for Zero In Financial, LLC, and the author of a series of financial-guidance books, Intersection: Where God’s Wealth Meets God’s Wisdom. He explains the financial SWOT Analysis, the key to Biblically-based financial prosperity, and the secret to real generational wealth. 



TAKEAWAYS


If you want prosperity, you must practice patience 


Few people think about the Fruits of the Spirit as a guide to operating their finances - but it absolutely applies


The SWOT Analysis looks at a person’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and potential threats


There’s a better way to stabilizing your health, money management, and success: a relationship with Jesus Christ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Family Playland (get 10% off with code TINA): https://familyplayland.com/ 

Intersection Book Series: http://bit.ly/3xuJvSO 

Free Ebook: http://bit.ly/3XDdB0X

Shower Whiteboard: https://amzn.to/3ZfykJp


🔗 CONNECT WITH ZERO IN FINANCIAL

Website: https://zeroinfinancial.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zeroinfinancial 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeroinfinancial/ 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeroinfinancial/ 

Amazon Store: https://amzn.to/3m4Ym3K


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
biblechristianmoneygoldsilverfinancialcreditdebtdollarfinancesmetalsinvestmentinvestingguidance401ktina griffincounter culture mom showjohnny mcwilliamsgods wealth meets wisdomprosperity christ
