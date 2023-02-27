Financial Coach Johnny McWilliams Shares the Keys to Biblically-Based Financial Prosperity

At the age of 29, Johnny McWilliams had a whopping $146,000 worth of debt hanging over his head. Overwhelmed, he joined the Navy, and then he went to school, where he accrued another six figures’ worth of debt yet again. Johnny cried out to God, and the Lord answered! Johnny discovered there were more than 2,300 verses in the Bible covering the topic of money, and the knowledge he gained about how to manage his finances changed the course of his life. Today, he’s the Financial Coach for Zero In Financial, LLC, and the author of a series of financial-guidance books, Intersection: Where God’s Wealth Meets God’s Wisdom. He explains the financial SWOT Analysis, the key to Biblically-based financial prosperity, and the secret to real generational wealth.







TAKEAWAYS





If you want prosperity, you must practice patience





Few people think about the Fruits of the Spirit as a guide to operating their finances - but it absolutely applies





The SWOT Analysis looks at a person’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and potential threats





There’s a better way to stabilizing your health, money management, and success: a relationship with Jesus Christ







