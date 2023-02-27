Financial Coach Johnny McWilliams Shares the Keys to Biblically-Based Financial Prosperity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At the age of 29, Johnny McWilliams had a whopping $146,000 worth of debt hanging over his head. Overwhelmed, he joined the Navy, and then he went to school, where he accrued another six figures’ worth of debt yet again. Johnny cried out to God, and the Lord answered! Johnny discovered there were more than 2,300 verses in the Bible covering the topic of money, and the knowledge he gained about how to manage his finances changed the course of his life. Today, he’s the Financial Coach for Zero In Financial, LLC, and the author of a series of financial-guidance books, Intersection: Where God’s Wealth Meets God’s Wisdom. He explains the financial SWOT Analysis, the key to Biblically-based financial prosperity, and the secret to real generational wealth.
TAKEAWAYS
If you want prosperity, you must practice patience
Few people think about the Fruits of the Spirit as a guide to operating their finances - but it absolutely applies
The SWOT Analysis looks at a person’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and potential threats
There’s a better way to stabilizing your health, money management, and success: a relationship with Jesus Christ
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Family Playland (get 10% off with code TINA): https://familyplayland.com/
Intersection Book Series: http://bit.ly/3xuJvSO
Free Ebook: http://bit.ly/3XDdB0X
Shower Whiteboard: https://amzn.to/3ZfykJp
🔗 CONNECT WITH ZERO IN FINANCIAL
Website: https://zeroinfinancial.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zeroinfinancial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeroinfinancial/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeroinfinancial/
Amazon Store: https://amzn.to/3m4Ym3K
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/