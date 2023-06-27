BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Luk 12:53  The father shall be divided against the son, and the son against the father; the mother against the daughter, and
Hundreds of threatening letters containing white powder sent to GOP lawmakershttps://www.theblaze.com/news/scary-video-pro-lbgtq-mob-gangs-up-on-gets-physical-with-lone-woman-holding-sign-defending-female-rights?utm_source=theblaze-7DayTrendingTest&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Afternoon%20Auto%20Trending%207%20Day%20Engaged%202023-06-26&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement

Rebel Wagner Mercenaries Agree to Halt Advance on Moscow

https://www.theepochtimes.com/belarus-claims-rebel-russian-mercenaries-agree-to-halt-advance-on-moscow-coup-leader-denies_5354602.html?utm_source=Goodevening&src_src=Goodevening&utm_campaign=gv-2023-06-24&src_cmp=gv-2023-06-24&utm_medium=email

Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine

https://www.brighteon.com/304b8d89-7f53-488c-81ac-070a59f8a1a4

(WATCH) Drag marchers spark outrage with ‘we’re coming for your children’ chant

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/watch-drag-marchers-spark-outrage-with-were-coming-for-your-children-chant-at-nyc-pride-event/

Amazon shut down a customer’s smart home devices after a delivery driver accused him of racism

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/amazon-shut-down-a-customers-smart-home-devices-after-a-delivery-driver-accused-him-of-racism/

UN encourages social media users to report others for online ‘hate speech’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/un-encourages-social-media-users-to-report-others-for-online-hate-speech/

Supervolcano 'on verge of eruption' and could spark mass extinction and nuclear winter

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/supervolcano-on-verge-of-eruption-and-could-spark-mass-extinction-and-nuclear-winter/ar-AA1d3IIK?rc=1&ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=3cc4474dbd214802db79c7c1705696f8&ei=6

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/an-algorithm-has-detected-8-mysterious-signals-that-possibly-came-from-aliens/ar-AA175kZZ?rc=1&ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=cc7b131cee024e30d5212683bc62e453&ei=209

‘Great Awakening’ is exploding in Iran:

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/great-awakening-is-exploding-in-iran-visions-dreams-and-miraculously-answered-prayers-are-taking-place/


Luk 12:53  The father shall be divided against the son, and the son against the father; the mother against the daughter, and the daughter against the mother; the mother in law against her daughter in law, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.

smart devicespgnewswhite powderpgndrag marchersluk twelve
