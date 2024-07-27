Mini Lunch Box Cakes. Egg good Cake_Health & Fitness yummy. @Indulovecooking

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mini Lunch Box Cakes. Egg good Cake_Health & Fitness yummy.
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
71 views • 9 months ago

Mini Lunch Box Cakes. Egg good Cake_Health & Fitness. @Indulovecooking

The sponge cake sheet (40 x 25cm pan size)

3 large eggs

75g sugar

1 tsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

a pinch of salt


75g cake flour

25g butter

25g milk


Cream cheese filling

250g cream cheese

50g sugar (because the non dairy topping I use is sweetened so I cut sugar, if you use heavy cream, add 80g sugar instead)

200g sweetened non dairy whip topping (it is more stable than heavy whipped cream for cake 

healthy foods recipes,keto lunch,vegan cakes,box cakes hacks,lunch,cakes,low calorie lunch for fat loss,baby weight gain foods,foods,how to make a box cake healthier,whole foods,banana pancakes recipe healthy,healthy pancake recipe,healthy cooking,village channel hindi,bharat z kitchen hindi,healthy food recipes divya sujan,turning a box cake into a sheet cake,healthy food recipes to lose weight,healthy cake divya sujan,healthy food to lose weight

#cake #cakes #cakedecorating #eggrecipes #kidscake #chocolatecake #cakepops #birthdaycake #makeitmini #egg #minithings #cakesinstyle #minipot #bread #cupcake #desserttime #eggfree #cakesmash #cakesmashinspiration #cupcakes #buttercreamcakes #lotuscake #cheese #buttercreamcake #mini #chocolate #sandwich #miniwise #eggs #dessert #candy #cakesofinstagram #saltbaked #instacake #desserttable #cakephotography #cakepopstagram #salad #cakestagram #homemade #butter #yummy

whole foodsfoodslunchcakeshealthy cookinghealthy foods recipesketo lunchvegan cakesbox cakes hackslow calorie lunch for fat lossbaby weight gain foodshow to make a box cake healthierbanana pancakes recipe healthyhealthy pancake recipevillage channel hindibharat z kitchen hindihealthy food recipes divya sujanturning a box cake into a sheet cakehealthy food recipes to lose weighthealthy cake divya sujanhealthy food to lose weight
