THE SUDDENLY: NO MORE WARNING! # they 😈Behind the Scenes: Kamala Harris’ Staff Reveals Chaos After Fox News Trainwreck

Behind the Scenes: Kamala Harris' Staff Reveals Chaos After Fox News Trainwreck
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
2
144 views • 7 months ago

Behind the Scenes: Kamala Harris’ Staff Reveals Chaos After Fox News Trainwreck


Vice President Kamala Harris played with fire this week, and she got burned! She made an embarrassing appearance on FOX News, where she floundered under some very fair questions from Bret Bair.




On today’s show, Zach will be chiming in with some of his commentary of the interview. Since Kamala was the border czar, and has a radical plan to grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, we will be touching on the migrant crisis today.




Is the inflow of migrants driven by a sinister plan cooked up by the UN to cripple America? Well, yes actually. And it’s not that secret. They have been open about this goal since 2001!




**********




If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!




You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:


IGBY International Ministries


PO Box 797


Decatur, IL 62525




Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.



