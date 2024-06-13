⚡️A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out two joint military operations with the Yemeni armed forces. The first targeted a vital target in the city of Ashdod with missiles, and the second targeted... An important target in the city of Haifa by drone.

The Islamic Resistance confirms that operations are continuing to destroy enemy strongholds at an increasing pace.

(And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Mighty, All-Wise)

Islamic resistance in Iraq

Wednesday 5 - Dhul-Hijjah - 1445 AH

ADDING:

A special source in the Palestinian resistance confirmed that the paper presented by Hamas to the mediators is not much different from what was previously agreed upon on May 6.

*The US is trying to accuse Hamas of changing its previous conditions in the ceasefire negotiations, while Hamas has repeatedly stated that their main conditions in the negotiations are unchangeable.*

AND:

Hamas: Blinken attempts to exonerate Israel, hold movement responsible for obstructing truce deal.

Hamas also added that there is no sign that Israel agrees to UN truce proposal.