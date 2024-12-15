BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Μοναχή Βεελζεβούλα η αχόρταγη
DAIMONES
10 views • 6 months ago

Ζούμε καταιγιστικές εξελίξεις...από χθές που έγινε γνωστό στον θρησκευτικό χώρο, δεχόμαστε τρσεκατομμύρια τηλεφωνικές κλήσεις για να καλύψουμε το συμβάν. Το Reuters μας ζήτησε να συνεργαστούμε, καθώς και το CNN, που ήδη γνώριζε την Καλυψώ πού ποτέ δεν έκανε καμία εκπομπή στο εν λόγω κανάλι των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, απλά τσαμπουνάει ψεματάρες για να αποκτήσει κάποιο κύρος....αλλά, μάταια...η μπόχα και μόνον που αναδύει ως ύπαρξη, προδίδει τα πάντα. Πέραν τούτου, το βιντεάκι αυτό, είναι ότι προλάβαμε να δημιουργήσουμε γι'αυτό το ανυπέρβλητα τεράστιο γεγονός.

We are living through a storm of developments...since yesterday when it became known in the religious world, we have been receiving trillions of phone calls to cover the event. Reuters asked us to cooperate, as well as CNN, who already knew Calypso where she never did any broadcast on that channel in the United States, just spouting lies to gain some esteem....but in vain..the stench alone that she emanates as an existence reveals everything for her. Beyond that, this video is all we have time to create for this insurmountably huge event.

newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cultnikos gegios
