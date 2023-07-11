BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Suitcase Nukes to Detonate in 2023
High Hopes
239 views • 07/11/2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


July 10, 2023


There are 33 Prophecies, Visions and Dreams of Suitcase Nukes going off in America. We know it’s coming, but we don’t know when. Will it be in 2023? God has given Vicki Goforth Parnell a new dream where He showed her Suitcase Nukes going off in America. She didn’t receive an exact date, but she did see part of a newspaper headline showing “2023”.


00:00 Revival in Sports Stadiums

02:55 What is to Come

09:17 Stan Speaks from the Heart

16:05 No Longer a City on a Hill

23:19 EMP Shield

24:14 Iodine Pills

25:51 Joseph’s Kitchen

26:51 Cornerstone Asset Metals

27:41 Berkey Water Filters


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Register for the School of the Watchmen, visit

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only


Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2z61e8-suitcase-nukes-to-detonate-in-2023-07102023.html

Keywords
americadreamschristianprophecyrevivalvisionspropheciesprophecy club2023stan johnsonsuitcase nukesvicki goforth parnelldetonatesports stadiums
