No One Is Buying Our Debt Bonds. FED is buying 150 BILLION in US Bonds per Month to Prevent Auction Failure. Jim Willie
715 views • 06/12/2023

"Fate of the treasury bond KEY INDICATOR of collapse....The treasury (bond) debt is 400 BILLION above the limit right now." ~ Jim Willie, June 2023.  Understanding Treasury Bond Auction Failures with Jim Willie.

Bond = I.O.U. debt contracts.  "Bonds" and "Treasuries" are the same thing.   

Security = paper contract with an assigned financial value.

Understanding primary dealer bankruptcy. How are auction failures handled? The treasury assigns the FED to buy whatever bonds are not sold at the auctions.

Understanding the Petro Dollar Default. All About US Treasury Bonds and Bills. How bonds finance war. What has the US gained from all its military spending? 13 to 15 banks are primary dealers and are assigned by the private FED to buy whatever treasury bonds are not sold at auction.

FULL SHOW: Patriot Underground, Released on 6/2/23 (Recorded on 6/1/23) JIM WILLIE INTERVIEW #10. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Om0ckkhmIMc9/



fedbankdebtcentral banksbondsjim willietreasuriesbank failureauction failurestreasury bond
