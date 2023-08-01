BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 7.31.2023 Follow the PEN. Each day provides more PROOF! Elections, CROWDS, TRUTH! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 08/01/2023

LT of And We Know


July 31, 2023


As President Trump entered Erie, Pennsylvania, we enjoyed seeing crowds larger than ever before. We also know that this week provides more trials and evidence for the world to see crimes against humanity. Each day slowly pushes out another nugget for us to hold onto. Let’s examine the elections, the speech, the labs and more shall we.


Get BETTER HEALTH with Field of Greens

Go to www.fieldofgreens.com and use promo code LT for 15% off a one-time purchase and 10% off a subscription

————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Former Democrat representative is charged with aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of children.

https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/19166


Volunteered to join this fight https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/19174


Our leadership https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/46613


Starting fires in Italy https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/38498


If this does not make your blood boil about how Harris County’s elections department conducted our election, I don’t know what will. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/49743


"THIS IS TRUMP COUNTRY!" -Mike Kelly🔥https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/49729


ABC Panelist Says Trump More Popular With Republicans Than Biden Is With Democrats https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/49703


President Trump was just asked how we are going to stop them from stealing the election in 2024: https://t.me/QWO17/119376


Explain what happened to the country's finances and where the stolen money went, interrogation of the Minister of Finance of Niger" https://t.me/JFK_TV/18215


President Trump: “Any Republican who doesn’t act on Democrat Fraud should be immediately PRIMARIED AND GET OUT!! OUT!!” https://t.me/JFK_TV/18209


President Trump lays out, in detail, all the scandals and corruption of the Biden Cartel. https://t.me/JFK_TV/18207


MUST SEE — New Ad from Team Trump: “Wolves and Witches” https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/38524


Know your enemy…

#IntoTheLight movie launches on August 4th, 2023 in Nashville, TN and online.

https://t.me/TruthHammer/10763


Sidney Powell on elections https://twitter.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1685250909972955136?s=20

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33noro-7.31.23-follow-the-pen.-each-day-provides-more-proof-elections-crowds-truth.html

Keywords
trumpnewspresidentdeep statechristianevidenceelectionscrimes against humanitytrialspennsylvaniapraycrowdslabsfuture proves pastltand we knowexposing evileriespeedh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy