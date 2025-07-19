© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album "Don’t Tap The Glass" | Release Date & Details
Description
Tyler, The Creator is back with a brand new album, "Don’t Tap The Glass"! After dropping teasers and cryptic clues, the Grammy-winning artist has officially confirmed the release, promising a bold new era of music. Get all the details, fan reactions, and what to expect from Tyler’s seventh studio project. Subscribe for more music news, album reviews, and exclusive updates!
