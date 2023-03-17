3/17/2023 -- M7.0 North of New Zealand, West Coast California anomaly -- Possible large EQ sign

I had to remove yesterdays video on the M7.0 in New Zealand, this is my new update on it, and everything else which has happened since (over the past 2 days).As for California and the anomaly I found going on ...I don't know what to make of it (the anomaly).. I discovered this live, and quite by accident. It may mean nothing, but I don't have previous examples to go on.... I show the event in NE California on RADAR and visible satellite, and wonder what it means (if anything).

