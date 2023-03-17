BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3/17/2023 -- M7.0 North of New Zealand, West Coast California anomaly -- Possible large EQ sign
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
4
102 views • 03/17/2023

I had to remove yesterdays video on the M7.0 in New Zealand, this is my new update on it, and everything else which has happened since (over the past 2 days).As for California and the anomaly I found going on ...I don't know what to make of it (the anomaly).. I discovered this live, and quite by accident. It may mean nothing, but I don't have previous examples to go on.... I show the event in NE California on RADAR and visible satellite, and wonder what it means (if anything).

As for the other events, this update covers the whole west coast of the USA, as well as the EU, Asia, Turkey, Central + South America .


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
