Kids at the Range NS Vacation 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We took the kids to a shooting range. This is the second one that they have been to and we had two instructors to show them all the proper techniques and procedures to use a firearm. It is very important that they learn how to do this so that they can respect a firearm for the future.
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public