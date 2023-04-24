BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRUMP TODAY - President Donald J. Trump Speaks to the Lee County FL GOP - After a few notable introductions, he launches into the RAT KILLIN', past, present, and future! - 4-21-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
489 followers
Follow
85 views • 04/24/2023

Join the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump as he speaks at the Lee County GOP dinner in Fort Myers, Florida.

VOLUNTEER: www.DonaldJTrump.com/Join

Text TRUMP to 88022 

Rooster: "Mr. Rat, I have a writ here that says you are to stop eating Cheng Lee's cornmeal forthwith. Now, It's a rat writ, writ for a rat, and this is lawful service of same! Ya-see? He doesn't pay any attention to me... "BANG!" (He shoots the rat) You can't serve papers on a rat, baby sister. You either kill him or let him be." ~ Marshall Reuben J. Cogburn (John Wayne, from 'True Grit')


trumplee countyfort myers fl
