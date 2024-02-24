EPA & FDA are ok with you eating pesticide in your Cherrios!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A recent study shows that 80% of Americans tested positive for a dangerous pesticide in their bodies. Chlormequat found in Cherrios, Quaker Oats and other wheat and barley products causes infertility, disrupted fetal growth, delayed puberty and disruptions to metabolism.
