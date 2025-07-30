THE TAX AND MONEY SHOW – EPISODE 71 - YOUR TAX QUESTIONS ANSWERED

THE TAX AND MONEY SHOW – EPISODE 71

with Kevin J. Johnston, Canada’s Number One Income Tax and Corporate Tax Expert





EVERY TUESDAY AT 9PM EASTERN TIME - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





In Episode 71 of The Tax and Money Show, Kevin J. Johnston returns to answer the real, raw, and unfiltered tax questions that Canadians are afraid to ask their accountants. From CRA audits to corporate tax loopholes, Kevin leaves nothing off the table. This is where Canadians get the truth about taxes—not the government-approved version.





GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ME YOUR CORPORATION NOW! www.KevinJJohnston.biz





For decades, Kevin J. Johnston has been at the forefront of Canadian tax strategy, helping business owners, investors, and everyday citizens fight back against tax overreach. He has personally helped Canadians save over $200 million dollars by taking action where other "experts" would hesitate. When the CRA comes knocking, Kevin is the first person you should call.





GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ME YOUR CORPORATION NOW! www.KevinJJohnston.biz





This episode is all about taking control of your financial future. From dissolving corporate tax debt to understanding how to protect your property from government seizure, Kevin tackles the questions that mainstream accountants are too afraid to answer. Learn how to use corporate structuring, HST strategies, and income tax law to your advantage.





GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ME YOUR CORPORATION NOW! www.KevinJJohnston.biz





Kevin J. Johnston has built his reputation as Canada's most trusted tax expert by speaking directly to Canadians and cutting through CRA propaganda. This is not theoretical tax talk—this is about real solutions for real people. Whether you're dealing with corporate audits, payroll tax issues, or CRA harassment, Kevin provides actionable strategies you can implement right now.





GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ME YOUR CORPORATION NOW! www.KevinJJohnston.biz





Top 20 Trending Hashtags for Canadian Income Tax & CRA (2025 Edition):

#incometax #canadatax #taxreturn #taxrefund #corporatetax #cra #canadarevenueagency #taxstrategy #taxplanning #smallbusinesscanada #gst #hst #taxconsultant #taxdeductions #capitalgains #taxexpert #canadianbusiness #financialfreedom #wealthbuilding #taxrelief





Comma-Delimited Format (for SEO use):

incometax, canadatax, taxreturn, taxrefund, corporatetax, cra, canadarevenueagency, taxstrategy, taxplanning, smallbusinesscanada, gst, hst, taxconsultant, taxdeductions, capitalgains, taxexpert, canadianbusiness, financialfreedom, wealthbuilding, taxrelief