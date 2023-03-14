Tom Renz | CBDC The Truth Behind the Banking Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What we are witnessing is a war not only on American currency but #crypto as well. They must collapse it all in order to promote Central Bank Digital Currency (#CBDC). The bank bailouts from the #feds will ensure that #inflation continues to spiral out of control for the next few years. #EconomicCollapse #Biden #WEF #COVID #Truth #GodWins #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow