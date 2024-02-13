EXCLUSIVE: Primetime Confronts Atlantic City’s Democrat Ballot Stuffer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jesse Watters Primetime EXCLUSIVE: Johnny confronts Atlantic City’s Democrat ballot stuffer who was arrested for election fraud. And it turns out he’s not just a stuffer, he’s also an FBI snitch. And he told Johnny to get out of his face.
@JesseBWatters
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1757220403435483325?s=20