Decentralize.TV – Episode 19 – Oct 17, 2023 – Andy Schectman reveals GOLD'S ROLE in protecting financial assets from centralized banks and fiat currencies
5307 views • 10/17/2023

Andy Schectman from Miles Franklin joins Decentralize TV to talk about the role of gold and silver in going “off grid” from the centralized banks that traffic in counterfeit fiat currency (i.e. dollars). In the world of finance, the debt is about to hit the fan, and those who hold REAL assets such as gold, silver or viable land will find themselves in a very advantageous position. You can never be truly free in the world if your assets are represented in centralized currencies controlled by dishonest governments and central banks. Gold is the world's most decentralized and universally recognized form of money, and it has out-lasted the rise and fall of hundreds of civilizations. It will also out-last the fall of western finance and the dying dollar. Learn more from Andy at MilesFranklin.com



Keywords
collapsemoneygoldsilvercurrencybanksfinancedollarsdecentralizationdecentralizedprecious metalsandy schectmandtv
