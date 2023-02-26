© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p29pc36e335
2023.02.25 The globally widespread use of toxic vaccines has led to a scarcity of healthy sperms and eggs for normal human reproduction. The New Federal State of China (NFSC) will create a platform on GETTR through Studio where healthy sperms and eggs can be obtained through auction.
毒疫苗在全球的泛滥，已致使人类赖以正常繁衍的健康精卵稀缺无比，新中国联邦将在我们自己的GETTR上建立一个可以通过拍卖获得健康精卵的平台——Studio。