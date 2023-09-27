Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-did-jesus-fame-spread-so-fast

This is our Understanding the Scriptures segment, we are in the gospel of Matthew chapter 4, and we are going to pick up with verse 24:“And his fame went throughout all Syria: and they brought unto him all sick people that were taken with divers diseases and torments, and those which were possessed with devils, and those which were lunatick, and those that had the palsy; and he healed them...”Now Dave, in programs past we’ve mentioned people like Pat Robertson who, one of the reasons he came up with his approach based on laws was that he wanted to see more consistent answers to prayer, more consistent healing.But we also have John Wimber, who believed that Jesus, the same yesterday, today and forever, and Jesus healed, there’s no reason why we can’t see all this healing that took place when He was here, why don’t we?





