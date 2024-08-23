Nacht waffen - Dark fleet - German split of society , the battle for the solar system, part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first video explores a controversial theory that, towards the end of World War II, the Germans forged an alliance with Reptilian extraterrestrials, granting them access to advanced alien technology. This collaboration enabled the German elite to create a secret space program known as the "Dark Fleet." Hidden bases were established in remote locations on Earth, such as Antarctica, and on the far side of the Moon. The video also delves into the existence of ancient underground Reptilian bases and reveals that not all Reptilians are malevolent; some factions are benevolent. It is suggested that human-like Anunnaki and the short Greys also exist on Earth, interacting with the Hermans and Reptilians. These hidden alliances have significantly influenced global events and continue to shape humanity’s future from the shadows.
