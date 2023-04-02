© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 123
1 <A Song of Ascents.> Unto You I lift up my eyes, O You who dwell in the heavens.
2 Behold, as the eyes of servants look to the hand of their masters, As the eyes of a maid to the hand of her mistress, So our eyes look to the LORD our God, Until He has mercy on us.
3 Have mercy on us, O LORD, have mercy on us! For we are exceedingly filled with contempt.
4 Our soul is exceedingly filled With the scorn of those who are at ease, With the contempt of the proud.
(Ps. 123:1-4 NKJ)