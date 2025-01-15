BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 55
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
44 views • 4 months ago

Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 55


#10 - Actor exposes cancer breakthrough suppressed by Big Pharma.


Watch our exclusive interview with Dr. William Makis on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.


#9 - Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman breaks the internet with two explosive statements on Fox News.


#8 - Mollie Hemingway shares a hilarious take on the “gift” that Liz Cheney and the January 6 Committee gave to Republicans.


#7 - Shocking new study finds catastrophic neurological and psychiatric damage from the COVID jabs.


#6 - “This is not normal.” A leaked memo reveals an unusual “Presidential Inauguration Medical Personnel Support Deployment Request.”


#5 - Insane Joe Rogan clip predicting the Los Angeles wildfire goes mega-viral.


#4 - The UK government opens investigations into Elon Musk’s TWEETS about grooming gangs—instead of the grooming gang issue itself.


#3 - Greenland is “ready to talk” with Trump as “status quo” becomes “no longer an option.”


#2 - Joe Rogan shuts down Mark Zuckerberg’s bogus claim about COVID.


#1 - The New Zealand government pushes to codify “medical mandates” into law.


- - - - - -


BONUS #1 - The California Home Insurance Crisis is Worse Than We Thought


BONUS #2 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use


BONUS #3 - Fortune Magazine Tricked Into Musk Hit Piece by Random Person on Internet


BONUS #4 - The Meat Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Needed


BONUS #5 - REVEALED: Georgia Judge Who Took His Own Life Sent a Cryptic Message to Governor Brian Kemp Before Dying


Keywords
cancer treatmentmelgibson exposed
