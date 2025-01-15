© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 55
#10 - Actor exposes cancer breakthrough suppressed by Big Pharma.
Watch our exclusive interview with Dr. William Makis on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.
#9 - Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman breaks the internet with two explosive statements on Fox News.
#8 - Mollie Hemingway shares a hilarious take on the “gift” that Liz Cheney and the January 6 Committee gave to Republicans.
#7 - Shocking new study finds catastrophic neurological and psychiatric damage from the COVID jabs.
#6 - “This is not normal.” A leaked memo reveals an unusual “Presidential Inauguration Medical Personnel Support Deployment Request.”
#5 - Insane Joe Rogan clip predicting the Los Angeles wildfire goes mega-viral.
#4 - The UK government opens investigations into Elon Musk’s TWEETS about grooming gangs—instead of the grooming gang issue itself.
#3 - Greenland is “ready to talk” with Trump as “status quo” becomes “no longer an option.”
#2 - Joe Rogan shuts down Mark Zuckerberg’s bogus claim about COVID.
#1 - The New Zealand government pushes to codify “medical mandates” into law.
- - - - - -
BONUS #1 - The California Home Insurance Crisis is Worse Than We Thought
BONUS #2 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use
BONUS #3 - Fortune Magazine Tricked Into Musk Hit Piece by Random Person on Internet
BONUS #4 - The Meat Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Needed
BONUS #5 - REVEALED: Georgia Judge Who Took His Own Life Sent a Cryptic Message to Governor Brian Kemp Before Dying
