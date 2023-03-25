The Return Of The Baal Worship: Its Already Started But People Don't See it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lion of Judah presents this video. We are told that
the Old Testament tells us that there is a false god named Baal. Over and over
again this false god is presented. There are several reasons why the Israelites
kept turning their backs toward God and would return to the worship of Baal. In
our modern day world we can see elements of Baal worship. There is a return of
Baal worship we are witnessing. Popularity 84,391 views on Mar 13, 2023. One of
the leading attachment to the worship of Baal by Israelites, is the sexual pleasure they derive from him. The worship of Baal encouraged prostitution. It
gave them sexual freedom. A suitable Scripture for this is Numbers 25:1,2,3.
