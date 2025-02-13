- Therefore It Is of Faith Romans 4:10-17 Morning Manna - Feb 12, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's Morning Manna, Rick and Doc continue their study in Romans 4:10-17, focusing on Abraham's faith and its significance in God's plan for salvation. They emphasize that justification comes through faith alone, not through rituals like circumcision or adherence to the law. Abraham was declared righteous before circumcision, proving that faith precedes religious observance. This truth extends to all people, Jew and Gentile alike, demonstrating that salvation is based on God’s grace, not human effort. The discussion also dismantles false doctrines, including Zionism and racial exclusivity in salvation, reaffirming that God’s covenant is for all who believe. Rick and Doc conclude with a strong exhortation to stand in faith, believing God’s promises even when circumstances seem impossible.
Topics Covered:
- Faith Before Rituals – Abraham’s righteousness was imputed before circumcision, proving faith is the key to salvation.
- Salvation by Grace, Not the Law – The Mosaic Law reveals sin but cannot save; only faith in God’s promises justifies.
- Inclusion of the Gentiles – Abraham is the spiritual father of all who believe, not just of the Jewish people.
- False Doctrines Exposed – The teaching that only certain races or groups are saved is unbiblical and heretical.
- Calling Things That Are Not as Though They Were – The power of speaking and believing in God’s promises before they manifest.
- Personal Testimonies of Faith – Rick and Doc share powerful testimonies of how faith changed their realities.
Scripture References:
- Romans 4:10 – "How was it then reckoned? when he was in circumcision or in uncircumcision? Not in circumcision, but in uncircumcision."
- Romans 4:11 – "And he received the sign of circumcision, a seal of the righteousness of the faith which he had yet being uncircumcised."
- Romans 4:13 – "For the promise, that he should be the heir of the world, was not to Abraham, or to his seed, through the law, but through the righteousness of faith."
- Romans 4:16 – "Therefore it is of faith, that it might be by grace; to the end, the promise might be sure to all the seed."
- Romans 4:17 – "As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations, before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were."
Here is a detailed summary of the discussion:
Overview: The discussion covers verses 10-17 from Romans chapter 4, focusing on the theme of faith and its role in justification and inheritance, as exemplified by the life of Abraham.
Key Topics:
- Faith precedes rituals:
- Abraham was declared righteous by God before receiving the outward sign of circumcision.
- This establishes that justification is an act of God's grace through faith, not a product of ceremonial law.
- Gentiles are equally eligible for justification through faith, not rituals.
- Faith unites all believers:
- Abraham's faith makes him the spiritual father of all who believe, transcending ethnic, cultural and religious boundaries.
- The promise to Abraham and his offspring is based on faith, not the Mosaic law.
- The inheritance promised to Abraham is spiritual, not physical, extending to all who share his faith.
- The purpose of the law:
- The law cannot provide salvation, as it demands perfect obedience which no human can achieve.
- The law's purpose is to reveal sin and our need for God's grace.
- Salvation comes through faith aligned with God's grace, not through human effort to keep the law.
- Certainty of God's promises:
- God's promises are guaranteed by His unchanging character and ability to bring about what He declares.
- Abraham trusted in God's power to overcome the impossible and fulfill His word, even when the circumstances seemed hopeless.
- Believers are called to have the same unwavering faith in God's promises.
Conclusion: The discussion emphasizes that faith in God's word, not rituals or human effort, is the defining mark of belonging to God's covenant family. This principle applies universally, uniting believers from all backgrounds under the spiritual fatherhood of Abraham. The lesson encourages listeners to walk by faith, not by sight, and to trust in God's ability to fulfill His promises, no matter the circumstances.