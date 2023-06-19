Jesus' Heavenly Temple Erased: Part 1 (Resistance Rising! with Johnny Cirucci)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do the Beast, Jesuits, Dispensationalists, most prophecy-minded evangelicals, and most Christians have in common? Nearly all have erased solid New Testament facts about Jesus Christ’s ministry in the Holy Place and the Most Holy Place of His Heavenly Temple. See Hebrews 8:1,2; Revelation 11:19. Watch Pastor Steve Wohlberg uncover forgotten facts from the Word of God.