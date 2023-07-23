Brutal ambush - Russian troops destroy a convoy of Ukrainian tanks moving towards Vuhledar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian units suffered heavy losses in technology and personnel during an attempt at a morning assault on Russian positions in the Ugledar direction. It is emphasized that an assault attempt was made on the Uglesborochnaya - Nikolskoye section. The company tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced with armored vehicles, was going to push through the positions of the 36th and 155th brigades.