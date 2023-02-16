Student Debt Shell Games

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode of Rotten to the Core Wednesday as we take a look at Senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, both traitors to the people they represent, and their push to cancel student debt loans. But the question arises, are they really cancelling the debt of adding strings for indentured servitude?
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/