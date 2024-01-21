Sea Gypsies: The Plutonium Dome (Runit Dome, Marshall Islands)

Sea Gypsies: The Plutonium Dome In the middle of the pacific ocean, the sailing ship Infinity and her ragtag crew stumble upon the Runit Dome and one of the most dangerous islands on earth.





Enewetak Atoll, the birthplace of the hydrogen bomb and the Anthropocene, this tiny atoll absorbed the nuclear equivalent of 1.5 Hiroshima bombs a day for 12 years. That legacy waits near the beach, in a giant unguarded crumbling concrete dome.





For More info:

https://www.seagypsies.com/the-pluton...