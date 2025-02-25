Today, Ukraine's security terrorist service charges Russian singer SHAMAN with supporting the SMO and 'glorifying' the Russian army. He's been on the Ukrainian kill list for a couple of years already.

That and SHAMAN posted from today, final rehearsal.

Hello, Rus'!



A day before the premiere of the ethno-opera “Prince Vladimir” in St. Petersburg. The last constructions and rehearsals on the Ledovoy stage, the whole team is preparing for you an exciting journey into the world of ancient Rus', and I am already entering the image of the collector and baptizer of the Russian lands.



See you soon, dear ones!

Adding, SHAMAN's words from 'Defenders of the Fatherland Day' a couple days ago, and then he posted the opera image used as thumbnail:

Dear ones, today I want to especially thank everyone who, every day, risks their lives, to protect our peace and well-being. These are people for whom protecting Russia has always been a job and who serve the Motherland out of love and responsibility for the land where they were born and raised. Now all our thoughts and prayers are with you! We are waiting for you alive, healthy and victorious!

Happy Defender of the Fatherland Day!