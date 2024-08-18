Ukraine's Kursk "Success" Speeds own Defeat + the Next US "Wonder Weapon" for Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Update on the conflict in Ukraine for August 18, 2024…
▪️As Ukrainian forces continue military operations in Kursk, Russia, the actual line of contact continues to crumble as Russian forces advance;
▪️Ukrainian progress in Kursk was due to a lack of Russian troops which are now flooding the area to contain and then roll back Ukrainian troops;
▪️Russian advances along the line of contact consists of overtaking extensive Ukrainian defensive positions;
▪️The Kursk incursion will raise the cost for Russia, but ultimately will accelerate the collapse of Ukraine’s own fighting capacity;
▪️US JASSM cruise missiles are being considered for Ukraine, a critical munition required for any future operation against China and a munition that is not produced in quantities equal or larger than even Russian-made cruise missiles;
▪️JASSMs are air-launched, meaning their use will be restricted by Ukraine’s small number of military aircraft capable of launching them;
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net