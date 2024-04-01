BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Ordinary & Practical Work Possible in Full Consciousness?
04/01/2024

Weekly LIVE Satsang & Meditation: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events 🌟


Students often want to know how Enlightened Full Consciousness feels and how one experiences life. One common question is if it is possible to do ordinary and practical work in Full Consciousness. The answer is yes! Every moment has an aliveness that can be felt under even the most mundane tasks. In Full Consciousness, you can be productive, grounded, diligent, and clear, and you are always fully present here and now!


Sat Mindo is a spiritual teacher, author and founder of New Humanity Divine Life, an international organization of Self-Realization and Divine Living. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting seekers worldwide to open up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, Divine, and Natural Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness.


Sat Mindo invites you to surrender to the "IS-ness" of life and realize THAT which has always been here, ever-present, loving, and radiant.


There are now 45 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students.


Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Zoom:

🌟https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission


🙏 New Book: Get your copy of "Enlightened Authentic Self: Complete Guide of Awakening to your Natural Full Consciousness" https://www.amazon.com/Enlightened-Authentic-Self-Awakening-Consciousness/dp/B0BZFLQMM5/


Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Self-Realization, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness).


Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsang, Teacher Training, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.


For more information about these teachings and upcoming events, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org 🙏


#ConsciousnessTransmission #Enlightenment #SatMindo #DivineBliss #DivineLove #DivineSelf


©2024 New Humanity Foundation

All Rights Reserved

divinelovedivineselfdivineblis
