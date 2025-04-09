BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Our Life in El Salvador: Our Honest Experience After 6 Months
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
5 months ago

🌴 6 Months in El Salvador: What We Really Think 🌴

Six months ago, my family and I made the bold decision to leave Canada behind and start a new life in El Salvador! 🇸🇻 We packed up our kids, three cats, 12 suitcases, and even a 20-foot shipping container—and now, after half a year in paradise, I’m sharing the truth about what it’s really like to live here.

🚀 In this video, I’ll cover:

 ✅ The people & culture – how welcoming is El Salvador?

 ✅ Cost of living breakdown – rent, groceries, utilities & more!

 ✅ Our favorite places to eat and shop 🥘

 ✅ Safety & security – is El Salvador really dangerous? 🚔

 ✅ How we’re adjusting to the language barrier

 ✅ Infrastructure, healthcare & the changes under President Bukele

 ✅ Our personal experiences – what we love and what’s still challenging

💬 Have questions about moving to El Salvador? Drop them in the comments below!

🔥 Support our fundraiser for the local school’s parking lot! 🔥

 🔗 GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking

 🔗 Blink Wallet & Bitcoin Lightning payments available

If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars


🔔 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE for more updates on our expat life in El Salvador!

📌 Follow Our Journey:

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

 📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

#ElSalvador #MovingAbroad #ExpatLife #LivingInElSalvador #CostOfLiving


Keywords
central americael salvadordigital nomadliving abroadmoving abroadexpat lifeel salvador economymoving to el salvadormoving overseascost of living el salvadorlife in el salvadorel salvador safetyel salvador vlogel salvador cultureel salvador travelexpat familycanadian expatretire in el salvadortropical lifeel salvador 2025is el salvador safefamily travel
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:45The People and the Culture

03:43The Cost of Living

09:55The Food

16:43Safety and Security

20:20Adjusting the the Language

23:37Infrastructure and Utilities

28:31Reflecting on the Journey

